Lawyer faces first of 3 sexual assault trials

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts lawyer charged with sexually assaulting three women involved in legal cases will be in court next week for the first of what is expected to be three separate trials.

Masslive.com reports that the first case involving Amherst attorney James J. Martin is scheduled to start with jury selection Monday in Hampden Superior Court.

Martin is free on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty in all the cases.

The first case to be tried is for three counts of indecent assault and battery and one count of assault and battery for an alleged incident in November 2015.

Prosecutors had wanted all three cases to be tried together, but the defense argued for separate trials and a judge agreed.

Martin has denied the charges.