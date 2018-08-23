Lawsuit: YMCA knew counselors sexually abused campers

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man who says he was sexually abused as a child by a counselor at a camp west of Tacoma has sued the YMCA, alleging that the organization knew children were being abused there and failed to stop it.

The News Tribune reported Tuesday that the 49-year-old man identified in the lawsuit by the initials P.N. believes he was abused at Camp Seymour on Key Peninsula, in about 1976.

The YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties operates the camp and said in a statement that it doesn't comment on legal issues but is aware of the allegations. The YMCA also said in its statement that today it requires background checks for all staff members.

The complaint, which seeks unspecified damages, was filed Aug. 9 in Pierce County Superior Court.

