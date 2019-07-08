Lawsuit: NC prison leaders ignored problems before slaying

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawyers have two weeks to argue that the state's prison system and a half-dozen managers aren't responsible for a prison guard's fatal beating her father blamed on unaddressed problems including chronic understaffing and insufficient training.

Slain Bertie Correctional Institution Sgt. Meggan Callahan's father accuses the state Department of Public Safety and its administrators in a federal lawsuit of inattention to troubles that meant none of the four other guards who should have responded to a fire helped her.

State prisons spokesmen didn't comment Monday ahead of the expected filings by state attorneys about the lawsuit filed earlier this year.

The lawsuit contends prison officials didn't respond after convicted killer Craig Wissink said he needed psychological help to combat homicidal thoughts before he allegedly killed Callahan in 2017.