Lawsuit: Ex-Citadel staffer drugged, sexually abused cadet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit has accused a former Citadel instructor of entrapping a student at the South Carolina school in "quid pro quo" sexual abuse.

The State newspaper reports Lt. Col. Kenneth Boes was accused Wednesday in federal court of sexually abusing a cadet over a six-month span. The lawsuit says Boes told the cadet he wouldn't graduate without Boes' help.

It says Boes touched the cadet inappropriately, watched him shower and drugged him, leaving the cadet to later wake up naked in bed next to a naked Boes.

The lawsuit says the Citadel was negligent in protecting the cadet.

The newspaper was unable to immediately reach Boes for comment. School spokesman Col. John L. Dorrian says the Citadel took appropriate actions upon learning of the allegations last year.

Boes was arrested in 2018 on sexual abuse charges that were later dismissed.

