Lawrence man sentenced in kidnapping, sexual battery case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 45-year-old Lawrence man has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in a case in which the reasons for the charges remain unclear.

BJ Lauri was sentenced Wednesday for kidnapping and sexual battery. The Lawrence Journal-World reports an affidavit detailing the allegations against Lauri were sealed after a judge determined the victim's mental or emotional well-being could be jeopardized by its release.

Police previously said that in January, a woman told a Hy-Vee employee she had been heled against her will several "criminal events" occurred during that time. Lauri was originally charged with human trafficking and other more severe charges but pleaded no contest to the two charges.

Lauri's co-defendant, 51-year-old John Brown, is cooperating with prosecutors. He is charged with kidnapping and two misdemeanors.

