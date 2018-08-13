Las Vegas police wound store security guard after shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating the wounding by officers of a store security guard accused of shooting at a manager inside the business and exchanging gunfire with police outside during a busy back-to-school shopping weekend.

Police Capt. Nichole Splinter says the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital after the shooting a little after 4 p.m. Saturday at a Ross Dress For Less store south of the Las Vegas Strip. He was expected to survive.

No shoppers or employees in the store were wounded, and no officers were injured.

Witnesses told police the guard argued with the manager before going to his vehicle, retrieving a handgun and opening fire toward the manager as he walked through the store.

As police arrived, the guard left the store before he was wounded.