Las Vegas police: Woman killed near resort's parking garage
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a woman was found fatally shot near a resort's parking garage.
Lt. Ray Spencer says the victim's body was discovered early Wednesday morning by security personnel at Tahiti Village on South Las Vegas Boulevard after a guest reported hearing a gunshot.
The victim's identity wasn't released but police said she didn't appear to be a guest and that her purse was with her.
