Las Vegas police: Body found inside home after fire out out

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a body has been found inside a house after a fire.

They say homicide detectives are now investigating.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say officers responded to the scene about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered the body.

There is no word yet on the name and age of the victim or how the fire started.