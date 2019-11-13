Large parties welcome at Airbnb before Halloween shooting

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area newspaper is reporting an Orinda house that was the site of a Halloween party shooting that left five people dead was being advertised online for large parties.

The Mercury News reported Wednesday a complaint filed with the city in February shows the owners advertised the house on Airbnb for parties with up to 30 guests. It says they charged $800 daily for large parties.

An email shows city officials thanked owners Michael Wang and Wenlin Luo in March for amending their Airbnb ads to no longer include the 30-guest threshold.

An Orinda official says the February complaint was the last received by the city until a noise complaint that came in about an hour before the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police have not addressed a possible motive.

