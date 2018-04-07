Landscaper sentenced for tax evasion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A landscaper has been sentenced to 60 days in prison for tax evasion.

U.S. District Court officials say 64-year-old Thomas Capecelantro of Orange also will serve a year of supervised release.

The New Haven Register reports Capecelantro caused his business Chestnut Ridge Landscaping to withhold over $42,000 in payroll taxes from its employees and then did not pay the IRS. He also failed to pay another $24,000 in federal employment taxes, and provide quarterly tax returns to the agency.

Capecelantro pleaded guilty in Nov. 2017 to one count of willful failure to account for and pay employment taxes. He is currently free on bond, and ordered to report to prison in June.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com