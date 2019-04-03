Lakers' Lonzo Ball sues Big Baller co-founder alleging fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and his company Big Baller Brand are suing co-founder Alan Foster, alleging he conspired to steal millions of dollars from the shoe and clothing line.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court claims Foster concocted "a fraudulent scheme" to enrich himself with company money and also buy property in Ethiopia. It seeks more than $2 million in damages.

A number for Foster and information about his attorneys could not be found Wednesday.

The complaint alleges Foster mishandled tax filings and failed to distribute Big Baller profits to Ball.

The lawsuit accuses Foster of making unexplained cash withdrawals totaling at least $1.5 million between 2016 and 2018. The suit says when confronted, Foster was unable to account for the missing funds.