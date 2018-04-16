LaPorte man faces child porn, molesting, bomb charges

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man faced state and federal charges alleging he produced child pornography, molested a child and produced bombs.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II and LaPorte County Prosecutor John Espar announced Monday that 45-year-old Eric Weiler of LaPorte faces six pornography and bomb charges and state charges of child molesting involving a 6-year-old as well as attempted murder.

Court documents say a neighbor of Weiler last August discovered her car had been wired to explode. Further investigation led to the discovery of two bombs and more than 24,000 images and more than 80 videos of child pornography inside Weiler's house. Documents say they included videos of Weiler engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 12.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Weiler.