LSU receiver Davis arrested, suspended indefinitely

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU says junior receiver Drake Davis has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest for allegedly hitting and threatening a woman he was dating.

An arrest warrant issued Friday by LSU Police says the alleged victim told police about four incidents between May 2017 and this past June.

The woman told police Davis punched her hard enough to fracture one of her ribs in one instance, began to strangle her in another and later texted that he might kill her. The warrant says police obtained the text and photos of bruising.

It's unclear whether Davis has an attorney. He was being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison without bond on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 Davis caught three passes last season, two of which went for touchdowns of 36 and 87 yards.

