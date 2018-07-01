LI couple facing animal cruelty charge after 31 cats removed

CORAM, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Long Island man and woman are facing a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge after 31 cats were removed from their home.

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the animals were living in deplorable conditions in the Coram, New York, home.

The organization says it was filled with debris.

Officials on Saturday moved the animals to an animal shelter with the help of animal rescue groups.

The cats ranged from kittens to adults.