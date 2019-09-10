LA gang fugitive arrested after SWAT standoff in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A Los Angeles gang fugitive with an extensive violent criminal record has been arrested in Nevada after a standoff with a SWAT team in Sparks.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force had been looking for 49-year-old Terry Williams since May when he walked away from a halfway house in Las Vegas where he was under federal supervision after his conviction for felon in possession of a weapon.

A member of the Compton Crips, Williams' record includes past arrests for attempted murder, drug-trafficking, robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Federal agents and local law officers tracked him to a Sparks address Tuesday on the edge of Reno near Interstate 80.

He was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff. He's being held in the Washoe County jail without bail. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.

___

Eds: This story corrects an earlier version to show Williams is 49, not 42.