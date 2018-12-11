LA deputy charged with voluntary manslaughter in shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with voluntary manslaughter stemming from the fatal on-duty shooting of a suspect two years ago.

An attorney for Deputy Luke Liu pleaded not guilty on his behalf on Thursday.

Liu has been on desk duty since the February 2016 shooting that killed 26-year-old Francisco Garcia.

Prosecutors say the deputy approached a stolen car suspect at a gas station. Prosecutors say when the motorist began slowly driving away, Liu ran alongside the car and fired several shots. Garcia was struck and killed.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey says Liu's use of force was unreasonable

Sheriff's officials said Liu opened fire because he saw Garcia reach for something in the backseat. They said he was struck by the vehicle, suffering minor injuries.

No weapon was found.