LA agrees to pay $1.8M in police sexual assault lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles has agreed to pay $1.8 million to a woman who was sexually assaulted by two police officers.

The Los Angeles Times says the lawsuit settlement agreement was filed Monday in federal court, although it still requires City Council approval.

The woman's lawsuit said undercover narcotics officers arrested her in 2009, and one forced her to have sex in their unmarked car.

The suit said the other officer sexually assaulted her later, while giving her a ride home from court.

The officers, Luis Valenzuela and James C. Nichols, are serving 25-year prison sentences after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting women they were taking to jail or using as confidential informants.

The city previously paid about $1.8 million to three other women who alleged the officer victimized them.