Kuskokwim River village resident held in man's death

CROOKED CREEK, Alaska (AP) — A rural Alaska man is being held in Bethel on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Alaska State Troopers announced Sunday they had arrested 30-year-old Ronald Waskey of Crooked Creek in the death of 26-year-old Evan Waskey.

Troopers did not indicate how Evan Waskey died or whether the two men were related.

Troopers just after 6 a.m. Saturday received a report of Evan Waskey's death.

Troopers say the men had gotten into a fight. Officers from Bethel and Aniak responded and made the arrest.

Online court documents do not list Ronald Waskey's attorney.

Crooked Creek is a village of 94 on the Kuskokwim River about 141 miles (227 kilometers) northeast of Bethel.