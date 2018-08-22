Knights of Columbus leader urges church reforms after abuse

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The leader of the world's largest Roman Catholic fraternal group is condemning clergy sex abuse and calling for reforms in the church, including a renewed commitment to celibacy by priests.

Carl Anderson, supreme knight of the Connecticut-based Knights of Columbus, made the comments in a letter to the group's nearly 2 million members Tuesday.

Anderson cited revelations this year including sexual abuse allegations against retired archbishop of Washington Theodore McCarrick and a grand jury report accusing church leaders of covering up the abuse of more than 1,000 children or teenagers by some 300 Catholic priests in Pennsylvania since the 1940s.

He urged priests who abused children to provide a full accounting of their misconduct. Anderson also called on Knights of Columbus members to help in a "rebuilding" of the church.