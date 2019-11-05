Klamath man pleads not guilty to rape charges

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to rape charges involving girls under the age of 14.

The Herald and News reports Connor Elliot Mistron pleaded not guilty last week to charges of rape, coercion and unlawful delivery of a marijuana item in connection with an alleged August 2018 incident.

Mistron was arrested in Denver and served with warrants from these cases in September before he was transported to and booked into the Klamath County Jail on Oct. 31.

___

Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com