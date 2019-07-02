Kentucky woman pleads guilty to using kids for forced labor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to allowing her boyfriend to use her four children for forced labor.

According to documents in U.S. District Court, Tiffany Louise Walsh of Hazard pleaded guilty last week and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Court records say the boyfriend, identified only by his initials, allegedly forced Walsh's children to make wooden plaques and other handmade items and sell them door to door. He is also accused of emotionally and physically abusing them if they did not meet his daily quota for money, including spraying them with bleach.

The documents say Walsh knew he used the money to buy lottery tickets, cigarettes and carry-out food for himself and Walsh.

Walsh and her boyfriend face dozens of charges in state court.