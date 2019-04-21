Kentucky state police investigating inmate's death

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a Graves County Jail inmate.

According to a news release, the McCracken County Coroner's Office alerted the Kentucky State Police of the inmate's death earlier Sunday morning. The inmate, who was not identified, was discovered unresponsive and needing medical attention at Graves County Jail on Saturday.

The inmate was taken Jackson Purchase Medical Center and later transferred to Baptist Health Paducah, where he died around 10:30 p.m.

Detective Sergeant Brett Miller is conducting the death investigation. An autopsy is being conducted in Louisville.