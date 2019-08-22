Kentucky gay-rights activist arrested during protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A prominent gay-rights activist has been arrested during a protest at the Kentucky Farm Bureau's Country Ham Breakfast and Auction, a state fair event that draws several political leaders.

State troopers dragged Fairness Campaign director Chris Hartman out in handcuffs on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear what he was being charged with.

American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky spokeswoman Amber Duke said the arrest happened when Hartman was denied entry to the event despite having a ticket.

The Fairness Campaign said members were there to protest the Farm Bureau's stance on gay rights and other issues.

Farm Bureau spokesman Todd Bright says it did not give instructions to deny anyone entry to the event. The organization says it does not discriminate, but its policies do reflect its membership.