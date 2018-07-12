Kentucky detective saves fleeing suspect from creek

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police department is lauding a detective for rescuing a drowning man who tried to flee arrest.

Citing a release from Georgetown Police, news outlets report that Detective Lewis Crump on Tuesday recognized a suspect who had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The suspect fled on foot, leading to a chase that ended when the suspect jumped into a creek and attempted to swim across.

The suspect then went under shortly and surfaced to scream that he couldn't swim. Crump jumped into the creek and guided the suspect to shore, where the latter was arrested and provided with medical treatment.

It's unclear on what charges the suspect was wanted.