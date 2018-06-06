https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Kentucky-State-Police-investigating-death-of-jail-12971968.php
Kentucky State Police investigating death of jail inmate
Published 10:22 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the death of a jail inmate.
Police said in a press release that 29-year-old Adam Potter died Tuesday after being transferred from the Floyd County Detention Center to a nearby hospital. Police said they were told the inmate had been injured in a possible altercation.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
