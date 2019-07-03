Kenosha man charged in death of 2-year-old boy

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Kenosha man is charged in the death of a toddler left in his care.

Twenty-three-year-old Hunter Jones was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 2-year-old Matthew Bolinski. A criminal complaint says Jones called 911 March 27 to say the child had jumped out of his playpen and hit his head. The complaint says Jones was on the phone with a dispatcher for four minutes before he revealed the child wasn't breathing.

Jones' wife, an in-home day care provider, told investigators she left the child and others in her husband's care while she went out to pick up dinner. An autopsy listed the cause of the child's death as undetermined, but also said the toddler had 18 contusions on his head and likely died of asphyxia. Court records do not list a defense attorney.