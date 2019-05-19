Kauai woman found guilty of heroin possession

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A Kauai jury has found a homeless woman guilty of heroin possession in a trial where her mother testified against her.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour Wednesday before returning a verdict finding Julia Scriven guilty of promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree.

Authorities say Laurie Scriven visited her daughter on Kauai and later found Julia Scriven in a motel room unconscious near a bag containing heroin and used needles.

Julia Scriven's defense attorney says she was the victim of a plot in which her mother planted the substance in the room after her daughter fell asleep.

The Garden Island reports it's rare for a case involving less than $200 worth of illegal drugs to go to trial. Lawyers declined to say whether Scriven was offered a plea deal.

___

Information from: The Garden Island, http://thegardenisland.com/