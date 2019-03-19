Kansas woman gets life sentence for killing ex-boyfriend

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 50 years for killing the father of her child whose body was found inside a burning house near Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports 39-year-old Tria Evans appeared in court Tuesday for sentencing six weeks after a jury deliberated 1½ hours. She was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson and aggravated burglary in the November 2017 killing of 34-year-old Joel Wales.

Evans and Wales had a child together and a history of domestic disputes.

Judge Kay Huff says "it doesn't get much more premeditated than this case."

Wales was shot six times while house-sitting at his mother's home just south of Lawrence. Gasoline was was poured over his body and lit on fire.

