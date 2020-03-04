Kansas man who created nonprofit sentenced for bank fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who admitted to creating a nonprofit, depositing fake checks and then withdrawing $2,000 in real money has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 29-year-old Nyron Bowen also was ordered Tuesday to pay restitution. He previously pleading guilty to bank fraud.

In his guilty plea, Bowen admitted to depositing the forged checks into an account at Emprise Bank for a non-profit corporation he created called Kids On Safe Streets. He got the cash from ATM withdrawals, causing a financial loss for the bank.

Kansas Secretary of State records show the non-profit was incorporated by Bowen in December 2016, but has since been forfeited due to failure to timely file.