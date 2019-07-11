Kansas City, Kansas, police chief plans to retire Sept. 11

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The police chief in Kansas City, Kansas, plans to retire Sept. 11 after 4½ years on the job amid questions about his conduct and a lawsuit over an officer's alleged sexual assault.

Chief Terry Zeigler announced his plans on social media Wednesday. He has been with the department nearly three decades.

Officials with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, praised Zeigler's service.

But the Kansas Bureau of Investigation this year examined whether Zeigler "double dipped" by taking time off to work on a house he leased from the Unified Government. The KBI turned its findings over to the district attorney in May.

And activists demanded Zeigler's firing in June after a federal lawsuit alleged a former police cadet was dismissed for reporting an officer's sexual assault.