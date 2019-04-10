Jury unanimously recommends death sentence at new hearing

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida death row inmate will likely stay on death row after a jury unanimously recommended execution for a 2011 slaying.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports the panel made its recommendation Tuesday for 26-year-old Michael Bargo. A judge will make the final decision.

Bargo was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death with a 10-2 jury recommendation. The Florida Supreme Court ordered new sentencing for Bargo in 2017 as Florida law now requires a unanimous death penalty recommendation.

Authorities say Bargo led a group of teens who lured 15-year-old Seath Jackson to a Summerfield home in April 2011. Jackson was beaten and shot. His body was burned and buckets filled with his remains were dumped in a water-filled quarry in Ocala.

Four other people are serving life sentences, and another is serving 30 years.

