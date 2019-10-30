Jury recommends death for man who killed 2 on houseboat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing two people on a houseboat in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Pinellas County jury made its unanimous recommendation Tuesday for 47-year-old Reynaldo Figueroa-Sanabria. The panel found him guilty last week of two counts of first-degree murder. A judge will make the final decision in January.

Prosecutors say Figueroa-Sanabria killed John Travlos and Germana Morin in April 2013 aboard the boat Relax-Inn while it was moored at the Loggerhead Marina near Pinellas Point in St. Petersburg.

Authorities say Figueroa-Sanabria, who had worked at the marina as a handyman, forced Travlos at knifepoint to unlock a safe where jewelry was kept. Morin's throat was sliced from ear to ear, and Travlos was stabbed 11 times.

