Jury recommended death sentence in trooper's killing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A jury has recommended a 57-year-old man face the death penalty for killing a Louisiana State Trooper.

Prosecutors say an intoxicated Kevin Daigle shot the trooper in the head with a sawed off shotgun as the officer came to check on his truck which was stuck in a ditch in 2015.

Authorities say drivers passing by saw Daigle going through Trooper Steven Vincent's pockets and subdued and handcuffed him after the shooting.

Vincent's dashboard camera recorded the shooting and a microphone captured Daigle telling the officer he was going to die.

Jurors voted for the death penalty Saturday after convicting Daigle of murder earlier in the week.

A judge will decide Daigle's final sentence at a hearing in October.