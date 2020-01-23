Jury finds man not guilty in shooting death of Yakima teen

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Yakima County Superior Court jury has found a young man not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old boy during a drug deal.

Jurors reached their verdict Thursday afternoon in the trial of 19-year-old Cameron Jay Helland following nearly 10 hours of deliberations, the Yakima Herald Republic reported.

Helland was charged with fatally shooting Davontae Mesa at Yakima's West Valley Community Park in November 2018.

Helland was selling marijuana to Mesa, who grabbed him in a chokehold from the back seat, prompting Helland to shoot him, Helland testified.

Prosectors said Helland continued to shoot Mesa as he exited the vehicle.

Witnesses testified Mesa wanted to get back at Helland for stealing from him and that he planned to steal Helland’s drugs.