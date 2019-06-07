Jury finds Idaho man guilty of killing housemate

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been convicted in the deadly shooting of his housemate.

The Post Register reports a jury found 54-year-old Mark Wilson guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of Patricia Brown.

The Jefferson County jury delivered the verdict following four hours of deliberation.

Ada County pathologist Garth Warren testified that Brown was shot in the back of the head in March 2018.

Custer County Prosecutor Justin Oleson told the court that the Challis man planned the murder and he had to borrow the rifle.

Defense attorney James Archibald told the court that Wilson called police, and he did not try to hide his actions.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.

___

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com