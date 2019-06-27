Jury begins deliberating in Hawaii's biggest corruption case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii corruption case alleging a former police chief and his wife conspired to frame a man is now in the hands of a jury.

A jury of seven men and five women began deliberating Wednesday.

Now-retired Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine Kealoha, a former city prosecutor, are accused of conspiring with officers to frame her uncle. Prosecutors say the Kealohas framed Gerard Puana for stealing their home mailbox to keep him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle and to discredit him in a family, financial dispute.

The Kealohas and the current and formers officers charged with them deny there was a conspiracy.

Jurors listened to witnesses testify over about 16 days in what's been described as Hawaii's biggest corruption case.