Jury: Man guilty in 1989 murder of teen near Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Whatcom County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of an 18-year-old woman nearly three decades ago.

The Bellingham Herald reports 51-year-old Timothy Bass of Everson was found guilty Friday after the jury deliberated for about a day.

The jury also found Bass guilty of rape, attempted rape, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping.

On Nov. 24, 1989, Stavik went for a jog near her home east of Bellingham, and never returned. Her body was found three days later in the Nooksack River.

A co-worker of Bass collected a plastic cup and Coke can that he discarded and gave it to detectives. Authorities matched Bass' DNA to evidence found on Stavik's body and arrested him in December 2017.

The defense argued that Bass had a consensual sexual relationship with Stavik prior to her disappearance and that Bass had nothing to do with her death.

