Jury: Dad forced 11-year-old daughter to drive pickup truck

DALEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Pennsylvania father of forcing his 11-year-old daughter to drive him and his 8-year-old son because he was drunk.

Sean Hannon was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of driving under the influence, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and various traffic citations.

Another driver noticed the Dodge Dakota pickup truck moving slowly along the roadway near Hamlin in November and saw a child behind the wheel. Prosecutors say he alerted authorities when the truck crashed into a tree and took the keys so Hannon wouldn't flee.

State police say the 49-year-old failed a field sobriety test and had a suspended license.

Hannon's attorney tells the Scranton Times-Tribune they'll appeal.

He was sent to the Wayne County Correction Facility.

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/