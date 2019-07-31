Judge to announce verdict in Sioux City slayings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge intends to announce his verdict Thursday in the slaying of two people in Sioux City.

Woodbury County District Court records say the verdict will be handed down to 19-year-old Tran Walker, whose nonjury trial ended in May.

He's accused of killing 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. Police say Walker was in a car with the other two on Jan. 28 last year when he stabbed Sullivan and then Negron when he tried to intervene.

A friend of Walker testified that the defendant said he had wanted to talk to the girl about their breakup and that he needed closure. Sullivan's stepmother, Stevie Sullivan, testified that Walker and Sullivan broke up because he didn't want her to finish school.