Judge sets new sentencing date in Kansas swatting death case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has set a new sentencing date for the California man who admitted making the hoax call that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man following a dispute between two online gamers.

A court notice posted Friday shows 26-year-old Tyler R. Barriss will be sentenced on March 29. The hearing had been initially scheduled for Friday but was delayed when an unrelated trial took longer than expected.

Barriss pleaded guilty in November to 51 charges related to fake calls and threats across the nation. The most serious one is for making a false report about a shooting and kidnapping that resulted in the December 2017 shooting death of Andrew Finch in Wichita.

Prosecutors are seeking a 25-year prison sentence, the defense is asking for a 20-year term.