Judge rejects deferment deal in fraud case

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a proposed deal that would have allowed two West Virginia magistrates indicted on charges including fraud and obstruction of justice to avoid conviction if they met certain requirements.

News outlets report U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh said on Monday that he wouldn't accept the proposed plea agreements because of the unique nature of the case and the involvement of public officials.

The proposed deal called for 47-year-old Roger D. Clem Jr. and 58-year-old Alton L. Skinner II to resign and not hold public office again and would have dismissed the indictments if the two stayed out of legal trouble for a year.

The charges stem from use of a bonding company operated by the family of one of the magistrates.