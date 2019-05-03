Judge rejects 6-month suspension in major Flint water case

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge has rejected a six-month freeze in the involuntary manslaughter case of Michigan's former health director, who is the highest-ranking official charged in the Flint water scandal.

A new team of prosecutors wanted more time to assess and collect more evidence after learning about 23 boxes of records in a state basement. But Judge Joseph Farah on Friday said the discovery has no practical impact on his next step.

Farah must decide whether to affirm or throw out another judge's decision to send Nick Lyon to trial. Lyon is accused of failing to timely warn the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease while Flint was using the Flint River in 2014-15.

Farah said he'll make his ruling no later than June 14, a month later than planned.