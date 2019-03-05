Judge reinstates man's triple-murder conviction

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The triple-murder conviction of a New Mexico man has been reinstated after the state Supreme Court reversed a District Court judge's ruling to grant the man a new trial.

Justice Shannon Bacon, in a written decision issued Monday, noted that a motion for a new trial must be filed within 10 days of a verdict. Nicholas Ortiz's former attorney, Dan Marlowe, filed his motion six months after the conviction.

Ortiz, of Pojoaque in Santa Fe County, was found guilty in December 2016 of killing Lloyd Ortiz, Dixie Ortiz and their adult son, Steven Ortiz, at their home in El Rancho in June 2011 during a botched burglary attempt.

Investigators say Ortiz, who is now 24 but was 16 at the time of the killings, carried out the murders using a large yard tool.