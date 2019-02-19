Judge orders evaluation for suspect in jogger's killing

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a man charged with killing a jogger whose body was found stuffed in a trash barrel at a Rhode Island park nearly six years ago.

Attorney John Canham Jr. filed the request on behalf of his client, Michael Soares.

Soares is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 66-year-old John Fay.

Fay had gone on one of his frequent runs in Warwick City Park on May 16, 2013 when he disappeared.

His body was found the next day in a trash barrel behind the backstop at a ballfield.

Police say they have not determined a motive for the killing.

Soares is being held without bail. The results of his evaluation are scheduled to be discussed at a March 5 hearing.