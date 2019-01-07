Judge enters not guilty plea for man in teen's shooting

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old and wounding three other people in a shooting prosecutors say was motivated by road rage.

A judge denied a request by Jeremy Webster's attorneys for more time to enter a plea on Monday. KUSA-TV reports that a trial is set to begin June 12.

Authorities have said Webster followed the boy's mother, 41-year-old Meghan Bigelow, into a Westminster parking lot on June 14 after a traffic incident. Witnesses told police Webster opened fire, killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow.

The boy's mother and eight-year-old brother, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.

Webster's attorneys have indicated the 23-year-old was being treated for mental health issues, including bipolar disorder.