Judge dismisses wrongful death claim against Walmart

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has dismissed a wrongful death claim against Walmart in a civil rights lawsuit over a white police officer's fatal shooting of a black man in an Ohio Walmart who was carrying an air rifle he picked up.

A federal judge in Dayton ruled Monday that other claims, including negligence, can proceed against Walmart in the 2014 death of 22-year-old John Crawford III.

Crawford's family sued Walmart, the city of Beavercreek and police.

The judge previously ruled most counts against the Beavercreek officer who shot Crawford after spotting him with the unpackaged rifle, could continue. The officer wasn't charged.

A message left for Walmart's attorney wasn't immediately returned.

Crawford family attorney Michael Wright said they're disappointed the claim was dismissed, but happy their other claims against Walmart can proceed.