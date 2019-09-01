Judge declines to reduce sentence in slaying role

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge has rejected a bid to reduce the 18-year sentence of a man who acknowledged helping another man dispose of the body of a former classmate.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the judge Friday defended the term he imposed on 22-year-old Preston Taylor although it was longer than the term prosecutors sought in the murder of Sarah Stern, who disappeared in December 2016.

Taylor testified that he helped his roommate, Liam McAtasney, throw Stern's body off the Route 35 bridge between Neptune and Belmar. Monmouth County prosecutors said McAtasney strangled the 19-year-old victim and then dumped her body, leaving her car on the bridge to make it look like a suicide. Stern's body has never been found. McAtasney is serving a life term.

