Judge: Second expert to evaluate man who bit victim's face

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida has granted a motion to have another mental health expert evaluate a Florida college student accused of fatally attacking a couple outside their home and chewing off part of the man's face.

Earlier in March a health expert for the state agreed with a defense expert's assessment that Austin Harrouff was insane on Aug. 15, 2016 when he attacked John Stevens III and Michelle Miscon.

In his recent ruling, Circuit Court Judge Sherwood Bauer Jr. said this is the only time he'll grant permission for prosecutors to have a second expert appointed to evaluate Harrouff, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Harrough was a 19-year-old Florida State University student when the attack happened. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and with the attempted murder a neighbor who came to the aid of the couple during the attack.

Defense expert Dr. Phillip Resnick wrote in 2019 that Harrouff, now 23, believed he was “half-man, half-dog" when he attacked the couple.

The state's expert, psychologist Gregory Landrum, evaluated Harrouff for five hours in October and concluded he was insane at the time.

“Such an event is highly unusual as people with mental illness are no more likely to commit violent crimes than ordinary members of the public,” Landrum wrote.