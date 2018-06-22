Judge Oks small number of privileged items in Cohen case

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge says the tiny portion of raid materials designated to be kept from prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's former personal attorney mainly pertain to his communications with other lawyers.

Judge Kimba Wood made the disclosure in an order issued Friday in a legal quest by New York attorney Michael Cohen to shield some materials seized from him in April from criminal prosecutors.

Prosecutors have said they are scrutinizing his personal business dealings. He has not been charged.

Wood gave her approval to the designation of 161 items as subject to attorney-client privilege out of over 300,000 items found on phones and eight boxes of materials seized from Cohen's residence and office.

The judge said she expects lawyers for Cohen and Trump to finish their work by July.