Judge OKs Las Vegas shooter's homes to be put up for sale

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has ruled that two Nevada homes owned by the gunman behind an October mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip can be sold, allowing the families of those killed to receive the proceeds.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a judge Thursday cleared the way for Stephen Paddock's $367,000 home in Mesquite and $391,500 home in Reno to be listed.

Paddock left no will. His mother in March waived her interest in his estate and directed the assets to be distributed to the victims. Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

The homes will be listed until July 23. A judge will then approve the highest bid.

Another hearing in September will settle whether Paddock's vehicle, weapons, and money in his bank accounts will be sold or distributed.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com